Bad Moms pounced on an unsuspecting box office last year, pulling down $113M from a $20M budget. It was the first $100M domestic hit for STXfilms, which quickly greenlighted a sequel. And with late-June thermometers redder than a Utah primary map, here’s the first redband trailer for A Bad Moms Christmas.

Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn are reprising their roles as fed-up mothers who tend to the children, wrestle with the PTA hierarchy and stray to commit random acts of debauchery. Now the setting is the holidays, the time when families come together to share in the joy of the season. It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Right? Enter Cheryl Hines, Christine Baranski and Susan Sarandon ― the bad moms’ moms.

“Do you know the secret behind what makes Christmas so special? Moms. Moms working their asses off ― cooking, wrapping decorating and shopping.” No argument there. “Remember when the holidays were actually fun?” Kunis’ Amy asks. “Let’s take Christmas back.” Cue the previous-gen mothers, along with male strippers, a lapdance-happy Santa, destructive giant tree and shots. Lots and lots of shots.

Jay Hernandez, Peter Gallagher, Justin Hartley, David Walton co-star in the film, with Bad Moms writer-directors Jon Lucas & Scott Moore back for more. Suzanne Todd again produces, with Bill Block executive producing. STXfilms will open A Bad Moms Christmas on November 3. Have a look at the trailer, and tell us if you plan to spend the holidays with the Bad Moms and their moms.