We have seen the last 24: Legacy but maybe not the last of the 24 franchise. Fox has opted not to renew the latest installment in the 24 franchise for a second season. Meanwhile, the network, producing studio 20th TV and producers Howard Gordon and Brian Grazer are exploring a potential new, more anthological/event series 24 incarnation.

24: Legacy rebooted the original Fox series with a new host of characters and a new cast, led by Corey Hawkins, Miranda Otto and Jimmy Smits.

Last month, Fox delayed renewal decision on the series until after the upfronts with the explanation that, because Hawkins is on Broadway in Six Degrees Of Separation, his “schedule (did not) allow consideration for the fall,” Fox chairman Gary Newman said.

Coming off a strong post-Super Bowl debut before seeing tepid ratings for most of its run that ended on April 17, the new 24 was praised by Fox’s executives last month. “We were so happy with the creative on that show,” Fox chairman Dana Walden said. “We think Corey Hawkins did a great job — replacing Jack Bauer was no easy feat.”

Bauer was 24‘s signature character Emmy winner Kiefer Sutherland played from the series’ debut in 2001 to its Season 8 end in 2010, as well as on the event series 24: Live Another Day in 2014. Now starring on ABC’s Designated Survivor, Sutherland served as an executive producer on 24: Legacy alongside creators Manny Coto and Evan Katz and Gordon.

At the upfronts, Fox execs said that they wanted to sit down with Gordon to see where the franchise could perhaps go next. Talks are continuing, possibly with new incarnations that each features new storylines and characters.