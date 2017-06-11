Will Come From Away edge out Dear Evan Hansen for this year’s Best Broadway Musical? Welcome to Deadline’s live blog of the 2017 Antoinette Perry Awards, better known as the Tonys. Broadway critic Jeremy Gerard and editor Greg Evans will be watching and commenting on CBS TV’s live telecast from Radio City Music Hall of the 71st annual prize fest. Kevin Spacey makes his debut as host in what promises to be a politically-tinged Times Square celebration-cum-rally. Last year, the excitement was all about Hamilton, a true phenom. This season’s races are more hotly contested, so stay with us as the action unfolds, because we predict a few surprises and a genuine upset or two, along with the usual lingering close-ups of faces feigning happiness over someone else’s win. This year’s nominees include plenty of bold-face names, from Cate Blanchett to Josh Groban, Laurie Metcalf to Patti LuPone and, of course the Divine One herself, Bette Midler, all hoping to take a Tony home for the night (Bette, you needn’t worry). Many of the season’s races are more hotly contested than any in recent memory, so stay with us as the action unfolds.

Greg Evans June 11, 20175:16 pm

Jeremy Gerard: He plays the Israeli chief negotiator, and he’s terrific, but this is a bit of a surprise, since the favorites were Danny DeVito and John Douglas Thompson.

Greg Evans June 11, 20175:15 pm

Sweet speech for his parents in the audience – “always had my back”

Greg Evans June 11, 20175:14 pm

and the winner is…Michael Aronov for Oslo

Greg Evans June 11, 20175:13 pm

Scarlett Johansson makes first award presentation for Best Actor featured in a play…

Greg Evans June 11, 20175:12 pm

And a reference to Michael Riedel – theater columnist. Anyone outside NYC get the joke?

Greg Evans June 11, 20175:11 pm

Jeremy Gerard: Spacey smartly tips his hat to past hosts. And no poltics yet! But lots of references to “coming out” and “closets.”

Greg Evans June 11, 20175:09 pm
I’ll translate for Jeremy Gerard!
Jeremy Gerard: So far, Kevin Spacey has done a great job noting the highilghts of the musicals, transferring Evan Hansen’s cast to Andy Karl’s leg, with an assist from Whoopi Goldberg and Billy Crystal. Good job in the opener.
 
Greg Evans June 11, 20175:07 pm

But here we go anyway…

Greg Evans June 11, 20175:06 pm

Hi folks. Sorry for late start – tech difficulties. 