Will Come From Away edge out Dear Evan Hansen for this year’s Best Broadway Musical? Welcome to Deadline’s live blog of the 2017 Antoinette Perry Awards, better known as the Tonys. Broadway critic Jeremy Gerard and editor Greg Evans will be watching and commenting on CBS TV’s live telecast from Radio City Music Hall of the 71st annual prize fest. Kevin Spacey makes his debut as host in what promises to be a politically-tinged Times Square celebration-cum-rally. Last year, the excitement was all about Hamilton, a true phenom. This season’s races are more hotly contested, so stay with us as the action unfolds, because we predict a few surprises and a genuine upset or two, along with the usual lingering close-ups of faces feigning happiness over someone else’s win. This year’s nominees include plenty of bold-face names, from Cate Blanchett to Josh Groban, Laurie Metcalf to Patti LuPone and, of course the Divine One herself, Bette Midler, all hoping to take a Tony home for the night (Bette, you needn’t worry). Many of the season’s races are more hotly contested than any in recent memory, so stay with us as the action unfolds.