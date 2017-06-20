EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a clip from the Leena Pendharker-directed drama 20 weeks, a timely narrative that explores the pressures surrounding pregnancy as well as how prenatal and genetic testing can contribute to the choices people face. The pic, from Meritage Pictures/Spicy Mango Productions, will have its world premiere today at the LA Film Festival.

Written by Pendharker, the film stars Anna Margaret Hollyman (Mr. Roosevelt) and Amir Arison (The Blacklist) as a new couple in their thirties who, upon learning that their baby has a very serious health issue in utero at the 20 weeks scan, must decide whether or not to move forward with the pregnancy.

Sujata Day and Michelle Krusiec co-star in the film, which was produced by Jane Kelly Kosek.

Check out the clip above.