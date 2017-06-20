An estimated 19.5 million viewers watched former FBI Director James Comey testimony to Congress on Thursday across 10 television networks, Nielsen reported Friday afternoon. Nielsen, however, does not include PBS and C-Span in its tally, so the numbers higher than that.

In Nielsen’s universe, the vast majority of viewers – 13.2M — fell in the 55+ age bracket. Only 1.3M 18-34 year olds tuned in.

Nielsen did tally ABC, CBS NBC, Telemundo, Univision, CNN, Fox Business Network, Fox News Channel, HLN and MSBC.

Trump will be pleased to know Comey’s TV tally did not match the 31M viewers Nielsen clocked for Trump’s inauguration, nor the 48M who tuned in to watch Trump’s first Address to the Joint Session of Congress.

During testimony in which he denounced Trump as a liar five times by most counts, Comey detailed how Trump buttonholed him to press for an end to the FBI’s probe into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and told Comey he expected “loyalty” from him.