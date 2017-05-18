Zosia Mamet and Scott Speedman are set to star in Claudia Myers’ romance Shadow Girl. Myriad Pictures is launching sales on the title to buyers in Cannes.

Story follows Holly who has faded to the point of becoming literally invisible after the death of her mother as a teenager. After more than a decade of solitude, and making a living in the shadows as a paparazzi photographer, Holly meets Shane, a down on his luck former Mixed Martial Arts champion and the one person who can see her. She soon discovers that it was one of her tabloid photographs that caused his downfall and she must restore him to his former glory if she wants to regain a foothold in the world around her. Minka Kelly and Jim Gaffigan also star.

Hipzee’s Tara Sickmeier and Rob Baunoch III and Boundary Stone’s Mark Schacknies and Khris Baxter produce with Kirk D’Amico serving as exec producer for Daylight Media.

Deal was negotiated by Myriad’s Kevin Forester, Audrey Delaney and Lisa Gutberlet with Ben Feldman and Feldman, Golinski, Reedy and Ben-Zvi repping the filmmakers.