Production has begun on Disney’s music- and dance-filled Zombies, set for a 2018 premiere as part of the Disney Channel Original Movie franchise.

With Jeffrey Hornaday directing, the movie will be choreographed by Christopher Scott and Hornaday (both of Teen Beach Movie), with the cast led by Meg Donnelly (American Housewife) as Addison and Milo Manheim (Ghost Whisperer) as Zed, both pictured above.

Also starring are Trevor Tordjman as Addison’s cousin and head cheerleader Bucky; Kylee Russell as Zed’s zombie best friend Eliza; and Carla Jeffery as Addison’s friend Bree.

Plot follows a semester at Seabrook High School in a suburban town preoccupied with uniformity, traditions and pep rallies until transfer students from Zombietown are integrated and Donnelly’s cheerleader and Manheim’s zombie football star fall in love.

Zombies is executive produced by Effie Brown (Dear White People) and Hornaday. The story is by David Light & Joseph Raso, and teleplay by David Light & Joseph Raso and Josh Cagan. Light and Raso also serve as co-producers.