Zachary Levi will host Syfy’s second annual Syfy Presents Live From Comic-Con, Syfy announced today. The three-night broadcast July 20-22, produced by Wilshire Studios, will air at 11 PM ET/PT and take the genre-focused fest to “fans across the U.S.,” says Syfy.

In addition to hosting, Levi is an exec producer (along with David Coleman) through Levi’s Middle Man Productions banner.

“I am beyond thrilled to be collaborating with Syfy during such a powerful year for their network,” said Levi. “As always, we are hard at work trying to bring the fans the most entertaining experience and content possible. My hope is that this year in San Diego will be one of the most memorable ever.”

“We are excited to be back in business with Zac as we prepare for this year’s Live From Comic-Con,” said Heather Olander, SVP Alternative Development and Production at USA/Syfy. “Not only is he an immensely talented multi-hyphenate, but he’s a true fan himself and a Con favorite.”

Olander said the show will provide viewers “an all access inside look at breaking news, celebrity interviews, and the on the ground interactions.”

Levi (Chuck, Heroes Reborn, Tangled) previously hosted and produced Syfy’s Geeks Who Drink game show.

Syfy Presents Live From Comic-Con will air live at 11 pm/10c July 20-22.