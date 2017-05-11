ABC has ordered single-camera comedy, the Untitled Zach Braff/Matt Tarses Project (fka Startup), toplined and directed by Scrubs star Braff.

The untitled series, which reunites Braff with Scrubs co-executive producer Tarses, hails from Sony TV and studio-based Davis Entertainment (Dr. Ken, The Blacklist).

Inspired by the podcast StartUp, the untitled series written by Tarses, stars Braff as Alex Schuman, a brilliant radio journalist, husband and father of two who is about to do something crazy—quit his job and start his own company. He quickly discovers it’s going to be a lot harder than he thought.

Also starring are Tiya Sircar as Rooni, Hillary Anne Matthews as Deirdre, Michael Imperioli as Eddie, Elisha Henig as Ben and Audyssie James as Soraya.

Braff also directs and is executive producer with Tarses and Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox, along with Alex Blumberg, Chris Gilberti and Matt Lieber (Gimlet Media) in association with Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios.