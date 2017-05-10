YouTube stars Cris Rice and Mark Riley (Rally) are teaming with Forever alum Joel David Moore and Imperative Entertainment on Sunburn, an hourlong TV action series project based on a true story about a Florida drug smuggler.

Created by Rice and Riley and written by Rice, Riley and Moore, Sunburn is said to be in the same vein as 1970s feature action comedies Smokey and the Bandit and Clint Eastwood starrer Every Which Way But Loose. It’s based on the true story of Florida drug smuggler Bill Cobb. a dirt-poor country boy from Florida’s panhandle, who was quietly building the United States’ largest marijuana smuggling operation half a state away…that is until the cocaine boom, the feds and his ego caught up with him. Sunburn follows the story of Cobb, who successfully moved 1.5 million pounds of Colombian marijuana through the Florida panhandle in the late 1970s and pocketed $320 million in the process.

Rice, Riley and Moore executive produce with Imperative, which will begin shopping the project to networks.

Sunburn marks the third consecutive project in which Rice and Riley have partnered. The duo created and starred in YouTube original series Rally, and co-created and appeared in the recently wrapped feature film Deadtectives. They are repped by Management 360 and Sloan, Offer, Weber and Dern.

As an actor, Moore’s television credits include a five-year arc on Fox’s Bones, and a series regular role on ABC’s Forever. As a director, Moore most recently helmed Youth In Oregon, which premiered at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival. He’s repped by Management 360, Gersh and Sloan, Offer, Weber and Dern.