Darren Star, creator and producer behind shows like Sex And The City and Beverly Hills, 90210 tells how ageism and the importance of work became driving factors in creating his latest series Younger. He joined TV Land’s panel at Deadline’s The Contenders Emmys event last month in front of a packed DGA theater of TV Academy members.

Along with cast members Peter Hermann who plays Charles, Nico Tortorella who plays Josh, and Miriam Shor who plays Diana, the quartet discussed why this romantic comedy has struck a chord and how their characters revolve around series star Sutton Foster, who plays a fortysomething woman dating a much younger man, who falls for her boss and engages in a continuing lie about her age to keep living her life in the way she wants. They also ask the question: Are you on Team Charles or Team Josh?

Check out our conversation above.