Jennifer Westfeldt (Friends With Kids) has joined the Season 4 cast of TV Land’s Younger in a recurring role opposite Sutton Foster.

Westfeldt plays Pauline, a writer that Liza (Foster) meets at a pitch festival who happens to have a great idea for a book – a fiction novel based on her real-life marriage to a high-powered executive. While her husband is off running a company, she is stuck living an Upper East Side life, ultimately feeling unfulfilled – professionally and personally. Liza obviously relates to this and hurries to try to get her signed to Empirical. However, she finds out a little late that there’s one small snag – Pauline is Charles’ (Peter Hermann) ex-wife, and her novel is based on her marriage to him.

Westfeldt, known for her roles in indie films Friends With Kids, Kissing Jessica Stein and Ira & Abby, previously starred on ABC sitcom Notes from the Underbelly. Her other TV credits include Girls, Grey’s Anatomy and 24. Tony-nominated for her role in Broadway’s Wonderful Town, Westfeldt also produced the upcoming documentary Circus Kid and is currently in development on an original TV project, in which she will write, star and produce. Westfeldt is repped by Innovative Artists, Cinetic Media, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.

Younger season 4 premieres June 28 at 10 PM ET/PT on TV Land.