CBS’ trailer for the new fall comedy series Young Sheldon has been racking up views since its debut at the network’s Upfront presentation in New York City on May 17. The trailer for The Big Bang Theory spinoff has been viewed more than 22 million times on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube combined, the network says.

The anticipated new comedy follows 9-year-old genius Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) growing up in East Texas with his parents, older brother and twin sister, and going to high school. Series also stars Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan. The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons narrates.

Young Sheldon premieres in a special time period on Monday, September 25 (8:30-9 PM, ET/PT). It will move to its regular Thursday time slot following The Big Bang Theory on November 2 (8:30-9 PM, ET/PT).

If you haven’t seen the trailer yet, you can watch below.