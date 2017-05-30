Canadian broadcast network CTV has picked up four new U.S. comedies and nine dramas from this year’s Los Angeles Screenings for the 2017-18 season.

They are comedies The Big Bang Theory spinoff Young Sheldon, Me, Myself & I from CBS; Roseanne revival and The Mayor from ABC. Dramas include Shondaland’s untitled Grey’s Anatomy spinoff, which will premiere midseason, and new legal drama For The People. Also on the list are new ABC dramas The Good Doctor, Ten Days in the Valley, The Crossing, Deception and The Gospel of Kevin; along with Marvel’s Inhumans and Fox’s The Gifted.

CTV and CTV Two’s 2017/18 primetime schedules will be unveiled at the #CTVUpfront on Wednesday, June 7 in Toronto.

“CTV’s strategically curated mix of the year’s most-buzzed about sitcoms and compelling dramas sets the stage for viewers to root for both heroes, families and even misfits with heart,” said Mike Cosentino, Senior Vice-President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. “We can’t wait to share our powerful new slate with advertisers and viewers next week.”