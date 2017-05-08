Facing a seemingly never-ending New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs game and a NBA playoffs doubleheader on cable last night, it was a mixed Sunday on the Big 4. The night saw ABC and NBC tie for the top spot among adults 18-49 with a 0.9/4 rating, and CBS emerge the most watched net with 7.52 million tuning in.

ABC was actually up a tenth last night compared with last week, when it finished in second place behind NBC.

Even though American’s Funniest Home Videos (1.0/5) and a musical Once Upon A Time (0.8/3) were down two-tenths and a tenth, respectively, from the final numbers of their April 30 shows, a special The Last 100 Days Of Diana (0.9/3) provided some bounce. Up solidly from the 9-11 PM results of last week, the royal remembrance gave ABC its best ratings in the slot since the Oscars on February 26.

Last night also saw the Season 3 finale of The Last Man On Earth (0.7/3) from 9-10 PM. Down a tenth from last week, the Will Forte-led Fox comedy fell 22% from its Season 2 finale of May 15 last year. Ahead of that, Fox’s Sunday had a wave of good news as Bob’s Burgers (0.9/4) rose 29% over last week in early numbers. The 8 PM The Simpsons (1.0/4) and 8:30 PM Making History (0.6/2) were flat with their April 30 airings.

The highest-rated show of last night was NBC’s Little Big Shots (1.2/5) at 8 PM, which was down 20% from last week. That was followed by a steady Chicago Justice (1.0/4) at 9 PM, which matched its fast affiliate result of April 30. The latest Windy City show on the Comcast-owned net was adjusted up a tenth in the final numbers – which could also happen this week. The JLo-led Shades Of Blue (0.7/3) was down a tenth from its April 30 show.

RelatedDeadline’s TV Talk Podcast Episode #3: Summer’s Best Bets & Our Bubble Watch

With 9.35 million viewers, the most-watched show of Sunday was CBS’ 60 Minutes (0.9/4). Up a tenth among the 18-49s from last week, the newsmag held even in the news demo with a 1.4 among adults 25-43 and rose 3% in total viewers. NCIS: Los Angeles (1.0/4) and Madam Secretary (0.7/3) were the same as last week, but the House of Moonves pulled free of ratings gravity with the on-the-bubble Elementary (0.6/2). The Sherlock Holmes modernization was up 20% from its April 30 episode.

Oh, the Yankees beat the Cubs 5-4 on ESPN in a game that went 18th innings.