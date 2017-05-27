Megan Liberman, who has been editor-in-chief at Yahoo News since September 2013, is set to leave the company after its merger with Verizon is completed. The newswoman announced her plans in an email to staff today.

“For now, I just want to say thank you,” Liberman said in the email, which was provided to CNNMoney. “It has been an honor and a pleasure to work with each of you. Before coming to Yahoo, I had been fortunate to work with incredibly talented journalists and do consequential work, but I have never been prouder in my professional life than I have been of leading this team and of the work you have produced.”

Verizon and Yahoo have said they expect their merger to close during the second quarter, which ends June 30.

When Liberman was hired, Yahoo News promised a major expansion of newsgathering, saying she would “focus primarily on original reporting, social news gathering, video and live events coverage.”

Before joining Yahoo News, Liberman was deputy news editor of The New York Times. Before that she was deputy editor and inaugural online editor at The New York Times Magazine. She also created parenting blog, Motherlode.