Dueling Xscape biopics are in the works. Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta producer Mona Scott-Young, via her Monami Entertainment, is executive producing an official, authorized Xscape biopic featuring the group’s original members, Kandi Burruss-Tucker, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott.

Xscape recently announced their reunion to celebrate the upcoming 25th anniversary of the release of their debut single, “Just Kickin’ It” and album, Hummin Comin’ At Cha. The group had massive success with three consecutive platinum albums and six Top 10 hits on the Billboard charts. Fans were disappointed when the group inexplicably disbanded and talks of a reunion have sparked excitement for the project.

Monami and Xscape are currently shopping the biopic to networks. They’re also exploring a docu-follow that would give an inside look at the group’s reunion.

TV One last week announced an Xscape biopic as part of its 2017-18 slate, an original film based on the story of the 90s R&B quartet. However, the group says that film is not authorized, calling it “disrespectful and disappointing.”

“We are excited to join forces with Mona Scott-Young and Monami Entertainment to bring the real Xscape story to the world,” said Xscape in a statement. “This partnership will allow us to tell our story about our lives the way we lived it. It’s our truth about the rise, the fall, and the return of Xscape. We feel the recent announcement of an unauthorized biopic on our lives is disrespectful and disappointing. We are not, in any way, participating in that project and it will never ‘represent’ our true story.”

“Xscape has had a huge impact on music and are one of the most successful female groups of all time. Monami Entertainment is honored to be charged with bringing the authorized Xscape story to the world.” says Scott-Young.

Burruss-Tucker is a Grammy-winning songwriter and current cast member on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She also has a supporting role in the upcoming Sony feature I Never Heard My Father Speak, and guest stars on the upcoming season of Bounce TV’s In The Cut.

Harris is a Grammy-winning songwriter and can currently be seen on the sixth and final season of Ti and Tiny- The Family Hustle on VH1.

Songwriter Tameka Scott works closely with Tyler Perry appearing in Perry productions, Stranger In My House and Head over Heels.

LaTocha Scott is a wife and mother and continues to record. She last appeared on TV One’s R&B Divas.

Both Burrus-Tucker and Harris are represented by Pantheon. LaTocha and Tamika Scott are repped by TCA/JedRoot. Scott-Young is repped by TCA/JedRoot.