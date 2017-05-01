TBS’ hit survival comedy Wrecked has gotten a Season 2 return date. It will premiere Tuesday, June 20, with back-to-back episodes at 10 PM on TBS.

Wrecked is about a diverse group of airplane passengers stranded on an uninhabited island, a dangerous new world where they must face many threats – mostly brought on by themselves. No longer plugged into the rest of the world, the group struggles to navigate their makeshift society while also learning to live without such modern comforts as indoor plumbing, wi-fi, social media and Chipotle.

The ensemble cast includes Asif Ali, Zach Cregger, Rhys Darby, Brooke Dillman, Ginger Gonzaga, Will Greenberg, Jessica Lowe, Ally Maki and Brian Sacca. The first season of Wrecked was executive produced by Justin Shipley & Jordan Shipley, along with Jesse Hara and Moses Port.