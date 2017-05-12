EXCLUSIVE: Following 2015’s lauded Carol, Todd Haynes returns to the Cannes Film Festival next week with Wonderstruck. Set in 1927 and 1977, it’s based on Brian Selznick’s 2011 illustrated novel and co-stars Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams. The Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions film centers on Ben (Oakes Fegley) and Rose (Millie Simmonds), two deaf children from two different eras who secretly wish their lives were different.

The lyrical clip above sees the kids at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, where Ben, who longs for the father he has never known, has arrived as part of his quest. Rose, meanwhile, after reading an enticing headline in a newspaper, is there on her own quest, and their truths unfold together.

Cannes is screening the film May 18; it’s the first Competition title to unspool. Amazon and Roadside, which teamed on Manchester By The Sea, are releasing this stateside with an October 20 limited bow.

Check out the first clip from the movie above. The poster reveal is below: