We’re getting a look at an extended version of a Wonder Woman promo that aired tonight during Supergirl‘s season finale, with Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist and Chyler Leigh, along with recurs Lynda Carter and Teri Hatcher.

Set to a version of “These Boots Are Made For Walking”, the promo features the four, all wearing pretty amazing boots, unexpectedly meeting up in National City’s alien bar. A 30-second version aired during the final, but Warner Bros. TV released an extended 45-second version that you can watch above.

Directed by Patty Jenkins, Warner Bros’ long-awaited DC Comics adaptation stars Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, along with Robin Wright and David Thewlis. It hits theaters June 2.