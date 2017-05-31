Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman has been officially banned in Lebanon shortly before the film was scheduled to screen in the country’s cinemas, Deadline has learned.

The ban was prompted by Lebanese group Campaign to Boycott Supporters of Israel-Lebanon because Gal Gadot, the film’s lead actress who plays Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman, is an Israeli and a former soldier in that country’s army.

Lebanon exhibitor Grand Cinemas announced the ban was official on its Twitter feed, and other sources confirmed the news to Deadline.

We’ve learned that the title was only set to play in a mere 15 locations in the territory, a small territory in the overall international box office gross for a movie of this scale. As reported yesterday, Lebanon has traditionally played Gadot’s titles in the country: Furious 7 earned $1.8M in the territory while Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice earned $843,000. Fast and Furious 6 took $788K while Fast Five took $520K.

The ban would have been decided by Lebanon’s Ministry of Economy, through which a six-member committee would execute such a decision but the call to ban it nationwide is not unanimous.

Lebanon is officially at war with Israel and has a law that boycotts Israeli products and bars Lebanese citizens from traveling or having contact with Israelis. The boycott group has indicated on its Facebook page that Gadot is a supporter of Israel’s military policies against the Palestinian region of the Gaza Strip.

Warner Bros. has given no comment on the situation.

Wonder Woman is still set to open tomorrow in the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar and then Oman on June 22 and Bahrain on June 29.