Warner Bros. has canceled the May 31 London red carpet premiere and press junket for Wonder Woman, due to the Manchester terrorist attack.

“Our thoughts are with those affected by the recent tragedy in the UK. In light of the current situation, we will not be proceeding with our plans for the Wonder Woman premiere and junket activities in London,” Warner Bros. says in a statement.

The films stars, including Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Robin Wright, had been scheduled for red carpet appearances at the Leicester Square premiere, as well as photo and press junket activities.

The suicide bombing Monday at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester claimed 22 lives and injured dozens. Grande has canceled her European concert tour dates at least through June 5, including London shows that had been scheduled for this week.

The singer’s management released the following statement:

Due to the tragic events in Manchester, the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost. The London O2 shows this week have been canceled, as well as all shows thru June 5 in Switzerland.

The tour, for now, is expected to pick up on June 7 in France.

Wonder Woman opens June 1 in the UK and June 2 in the United States.