With Warner Bros./DC’s Wonder Woman registering on tracking yesterday with a $65M+ opening before its June 2 release, all theaters serviced by Fandango are now selling tickets including AMC and Regal chains.

In a recent Fandango moviegoer poll, 92% said that they are looking forward to seeing a movie featuring a standalone female superhero. That’s a stat to take to the bank, as tracking for Wonder Woman is expected to climb to $75M by next week.

In fact when Fandango polled moviegoers before Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice bowed last year, 88% said that Wonder Woman’s big screen debut was the main reason why they wanted to see the Zack Snyder-directed movie.

Other findings from those 1,000 polled on Thursday: 87% wish Hollywood would make more movies featuring female superheroes, while 80% claim Gal Gadot’s appearance as Wonder Woman was one of their favorite parts of last year’s hit Batman v. Superman (which opened to $166M). In addition, 65% are excited Wonder Woman was directed by a female filmmaker, Patty Jenkins.

As part of the drum-up for Wonder Woman, Fandango is selling gift cards branded with Gadot. Advance Fandango tickets buyers can get a DC digital bundle of Wonder Woman comics, and $5 off merchandise from the movie in the ticket agency’s gift shop.