Warner Bros’ next DC Universe movie, Wonder Woman, came on tracking this morning with projections at an estimated $65 million. One non-WB analyst tells Deadline that the pic looks strong across all quads, male and female, and is off to a very solid start four weeks away from its June 2 release date.

As is typical with any movie, these opening numbers can climb higher or decline. Currently, Wonder Woman‘s opening weekend is on par with the feature starts of such other big superhero properties as 2011’s Captain America: First Avenger ($65M) and Thor ($65.7M). Wonder Woman is also poised to come in higher than the first weekend of Marvel’s Ant-Man ($57.2M). Even though that movie was aimed slightly toward younger audiences, the movie did pull in 55% over age 25. And of course, Wonder Woman is head and shoulders above DC’s previous deeper universe attempt Green Lantern ($53.1M). Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins is logged in the B.O. books with a $48.7M opening weekend, but the pic had a five-day start of $72.9M.

For more than two years, Warner Bros has been teeing up this long-awaited female superhero for the big screen, with Wonder Women making an appearance in last year’s $873M hit Superman V. Batman: Dawn Of Justice. Previously, the studio tried to get a fire started for Wonder Woman on the small screen with a 2011 David E. Kelley NBC pilot starring Adrianne Palicki, which did not move forward to series. Patty Jenkins, who directed Charlize Theron to a Best Actress Oscar win in 2003’s Monster, is behind the Wonder Woman camera.

A little more than three years ago, it was announced that Fast & Furious actress Gal Gadot would play Wonder Woman, and since then the former Israeli Army soldier-turned-model/actress has been a passionate tubthumper, appearing frequently at San Diego’s Comic-Con as well as being involved in all aspects of promoting BvS even though her character had only seven (strong) minutes of screen time.

Tickets went on sale for Wonder Woman yesterday at AMC Theatres, while advance sales kick off tomorrow for the Regal chain.