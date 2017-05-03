Women in Film is now accepting applications for its annual Film Finishing Fund program, which for a 32nd year will award grants for films by and/or about women in documentary, fiction, animated and/or experimental, shorts or feature-length films.

The submission period runs through June 30, and winners will be announced in November. Last year’s winners included two Sundance pics (Zoe Lister-Jones’ Band Aid and Jennifer Brea’s Unrest) and the Tribeca Film Festival (Sarita Khurana and Smriti Mundhra’s A Suitable Girl).

As part of this year’s program, Stella Artois will provide four $25,000 grants for fiction and documentary films that inspire social change, with particular consideration given to films with a water theme.

Click here for more details.|