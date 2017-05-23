The Saturday night debut of HBO’s The Wizard Of Lies logged 1.5 million viewers for its 8 PM linear premiere. With additional replays on the premium cable network and viewing on HBO GO/NOW, the film’s premiere weekend total grew to 2.4 million viewers.

That is up from the recent debut of HBO Films’ The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (1.1 million) and is the most watched premiere for an HBO movie since 2013’s Behind the Candelabra and the the third most watched since 2010 (behind Candelabra and Game Change.)

The Wizard of Lies, directed by Barry Levinson, stars Robert De Niro as disgraced financier Bernard Madoff, Michelle Pfeiffer as his wife Ruth Madoff, and Alessandro Nivola as their older son Mark Madoff.