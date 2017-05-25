Fresh off of its Cannes debut, The Weinstein Company has released the first official trailer to Taylor Sheridan’s written and directorial debut thriller Wind River, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner on the hunt to catch a criminal. The pic, which premiered at Sundance this year, is slated for a limited theatrical release August 4.

“This isn’t the land of backup, Jane. This is the land of you’re on your own,” the officer says in the trailer above, underscoring the arduous task at hand for the rookie FBI agent (Olsen) who teams up with a local game tracker (Renner) with deep community ties and a haunted past to investigate the murder of a local girl on a remote Native American Reservation.

Gil Birmingham, Jon Bernthal, Julia Jones, Kelsey Asbille, and James Jordan co-star in the film, which Peter Berg produced along with Matthew George, Basil Iwanyk, Elizabeth A. Bell, and Wayne Rogers.