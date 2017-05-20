For a third year in a row, Taylor Sheridan is back at the Cannes Film Festival. This time it’s with his feature directorial Wind River, which follows a game tracker (Jeremy Renner) and an FBI agent (Elizabeth Olsen) who go on a manhunt for the murderer of a Native American teenage girl on Wyoming’s Wind River Indian Reservation. It debuts tonight in the Certain Regard section at the Salle Debussy.

Sheridan’s previous titles as screenwriter here on the Croisette include Sicario and last year’s Hell Or High Water, the latter which went on to be nominated for four Oscars including Best Picture.

Sheridan told us at Sundance where Wind River premiered that the movie is set against “the landscape of fracking and endemic rape and drug abuse on the reservation. It’s about fatherhood and protection, it’s about the rule of law giving way to the laws of nature.” The string running through Sheridan’s three scripts: “The sojourns of fatherhood,” says the filmmaker.

In this clip, Renner’s Cory Lambert takes Olsen’s fish-out-of-water agent Jane Banner to the murder scene where a teenage girl met her fate in the snow.

Wind River, from The Weinstein Company, Voltage Pictures and IMR International, premieres August 4 in the U.S. Jon Bernthal and Graham Greene also star.