No spoiler alert needed here: NBC’s new teaser for the return of Will & Grace gives away nothing plot-wise, but confirms that the gang lives, they’ve aged little, Will still has his apartment and they all seem very, very happy to be together.

The full spot arrives Monday, but this blink-or-miss-it teaser sets the friendly mood with behind-the-scenes footage of Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes back on the familiar set, all smiles and ready for action.

As previously announced, the NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons (1998-2006), returns this fall for a 12-episode run. Original series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan will serve as writers, showrunners and executive producers. Director James Burrows, who helmed every episode of the show during the original run, will direct and executive produce.

Get reacquainted with the gang in the clip above.