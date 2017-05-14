Will & Grace‘s unexpected return started with a surprise 10-minute election mini-episode that translated into a 10-episode series order for a new season of the Emmy-winning comedy on NBC. That order was subsequently increased to 12 episodes, with the Will & Grace reboot anchoring a new Must See TV NBC Thursday lineup at 8 PM.

Could the revival grow even more?

“It’s possible,” NBC chairman Bob Greenblatt said on an upfront call Sunday before rephrasing, “It’s my hope that we will have more than that.”

The new, ninth season of Will & Grace reunites original stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes. The cast is in New York and are expected to make a splash at NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation on Monday.

Will & Grace, which aired from 1998-2006 as one of the last tentpoles of NBC’s once-venerable Must-See TV comedy lineup, has a great legacy: In addition to winning 16 Emmys, including best comedy series, it is credited with paving the way for LGBT characters on TV, featuring the first openly gay lead characters on a primetime network series.