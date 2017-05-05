The question of whether NBC’s anticipated Will & Grace revival would premiere in the fall or midseason appears to have been answered in the just-released teaser art below:

NBCUniversal

The new, 12-episode ninth season of Will & Grace — reuniting original stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes – is expected to pick up the characters’ stories a decade after the 2006 finale.

Will & Grace creators/executive producers Max Mutchnick and David Kohan will shepherd the new episodes, along with director/executive producer James Burrows.