EXCLUSIVE: Paramount has acquired an untitled pitch for a comedy that will star Will Ferrell and Aquaman‘s Jason Momoa. Andy Mogel & Jarrad Paul will write it and Nick Stoller and Gary Sanchez will produce. They are keeping the logline under wraps but when it was being pitched, sources described it as Galaxy Quest meets Ocean’s Eleven, with Ferrell a washed up TV star reuniting with his now grown TV show son (Momoa) who has become a huge star.

Mogel & Paul most recently created The Grinder, starring Rob Lowe for Fox, and also wrote and directed The D Train starring Jack Black and James Marsden. Stoller recently directed Neighbors and Storks, and also co-created and wrote The Carmichael Show for NBC. Gary Sanchez’s next, The House, will be released by Warner Bros June 30. Momoa, who next brings Aquaman to Justice League and is starring in the Netflix series Frontier, is repped by WME and Bill Sobel of Edelstein Laird; Mogel & Paul are UTA, Mosaic and Ziffren Brittenham; Stoller is UTA and Ziffren Brittenham; and Ferrell is UTA, Mosaic and Jackoway Tyerman. Gary Sanchez is co-repped by UTA and WME, and Mosaic.