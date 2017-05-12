Whoopi Goldberg and Giancarlo Esposito have signed on to star alongside Toni Collette and Thomas Haden Church in Shriver, a comedy directed and written by Michael Maren. Content Media is handling international sales rights for the pic, which is being shopped in Cannes this year.

Shriver, which is based on the novel of the same name written by Chris Belden, is the story of a loner mistaken for a renowned but reclusive author. He suddenly finds himself the center of attention at a writer’s conference celebrating the 20th anniversary of the book written by the real author. Shriver takes on the mistaken identity while sparking a romance with the English professor who runs the conference and is about to pull it all off when the real Shriver appears.

Producers are Thruline’s Josh Kesselman and Alfred Sapse. Project is currently in pre-production and scheduled to shoot later this year.

“From the very beginning we just loved the clever premise and I’m already imagining the laugh out loud moments that this superlative cast will deliver,” said Content’s President of Film. “We’re really excited to be working with Michael, Josh and Alfred on this wonderful comedy.”