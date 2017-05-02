“R_N_W_D.” I’d like to solve the puzzle, Alex: “Renewed?” Right you are!

Put another way, if you woke up this morning thinking, “Pat Sajak and Vanna White” then said to yourself, “What are two-year contract extensions?” you are today’s big winner as the longtime Wheel of Fortune host and letter-turner have signed two-year contract extensions, along with Jeopardy! quizmaster Alex Trebek. The trio now are locked in through the 2019-20 season.

All three already were signed for the next TV season, and this re-up will take Wheel through its 37th year and Jeopardy! through its 36th — all with the same on-air trio.

“Pat, Vanna and Alex are beloved by generations of TV viewers, and the enduring popularity of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! is a testament to their incredible talents,” said Harry Friedman, who executive produces both game shows. “All of us at Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! and Sony Pictures Television are thrilled that they will continue through the 2019-20 season.”

Friedman received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Daytime Emmys on Sunday, and Jeopardy! won again for Outstanding Game Show. For its part, Wheel of Fortune remains TV’s most-watched game show, averaging 27 million weekly viewers. Both shows are distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Television International.