Bleecker Street has acquired North American distribution rights to What They Had, a family drama from first-time writer-director Elizabeth Chomko. The pic stars Hilary Swank, Michael Shannon, Blythe Danner, Robert Forster and Taissa Farmiga and just wrapped production in Chicago and Los Angeles. A 2018 release is planned.

Based on Chomko’s Nicholl-winning screenplay, What They Had centers on Bridget (Swank), who returns home to Chicago at the urging of her brother (Shannon) to deal with her mother (Danner) who has Alzheimer’s and the reluctance of her father (Forster) to let go of their life together.

Keith Kjarval, Bill Holderman, Albert Berger, Ron Yerxa, Alex Saks and Andrew Duncan are producers. Swank executive produces with Wayne Godfrey, Robert Jones, Sefton Fincham, Levi Sheck and Mike Rowe.

“I was incredibly moved by Elizabeth’s story of a family working through their collective issues and the heartache of dealing with a loved one affected by Alzheimer’s,” said Andrew Karpen, CEO of Bleecker Street. “We know audiences will relate to the characters’ love, compassion and humor in dealing with each other.”

The deal was negotiated between Bleecker Street’s Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy and WME Global on behalf of the filmmakers. International sales are being handled by Bloom.