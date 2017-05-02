Shortly after the WGA and AMPTP announced a last minute deal after a long, and at times rocky, day of negotations, Hollywood breathed a heavy sigh of relief. At nearly 1am PST, the two sides of the table reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year film and TV contract, bringing the prospect of another crippling writer’s strike (the last WGA strike in 2007 went on for 100 days) to an end. The agreement is expected to save WGA’s health plan and provide more money and protections for writers of short-order TV shows, according to Deadline’s David Robb and Dominic Patten.

Writers were quick to take to Twitter to share their thoughts, many using the hashtag #wgaunity.

House of Cards creator Beau Willimon, who served on the WGA negotiating committee, said chairs and staff were “exemplary” in talks:

Honored to have served on the WGA negotiating comm. The Chairs & Staff were exemplary. TY membership for the solidarity. #WGAunity works. pic.twitter.com/sbUA9MWtUz — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) May 2, 2017

The Hunger Games and Captain Phillips writer Billy Ray said:

Happy to report – we have a deal!

Not everything we deserve, but big gains that will help many writers.

unity made it happen. — Billy Ray (@BillyRay5229) May 2, 2017

Meanwhile, Timeless creator Shawn Ryan said:

See you at work tomorrow. Thanks for the 96.3%. Couldn't have done it without you. #WGAunity pic.twitter.com/0q2IiQzHoE — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyanTV) May 2, 2017

Community creator Dan Harmon joked:

By the way: The Apprentice? Unscripted. This apocalypse was brought to you by everyone but union writers #wgaunity — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) May 2, 2017

Hannibal and Hawaii Five-O writer Helen Shang pointed to tension in the negotiation room this evening:

Supergirl writer Paula Yoo said:

Grateful thanks to our #WGA union for their hard work to ensure a fair deal for our writers. I Stand With The WGA. #WGAUnity 👊👏🤗❤️✏️📝💻📺📽🎞 pic.twitter.com/96k0haPeJA — Paula Yoo (@PaulaYoo) May 2, 2017

Black list creator Franklin Leonard congratulated the negotiating committee:

Congrats to the WGA and its negotiating committee! Far from what you deserve as a community but progress nonetheless. — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) May 2, 2017

TV writer Becky Kirsch (Dracula, Mind Games) added:

DEAL! There's a deal!!!

Thank you #WGA Negotiating Committee!

Thank you to everyone out there for your support! You did this!#WGAUnity pic.twitter.com/OQcOAKnbet — Becky Kirsch (@BeckyKirsch) May 2, 2017

Ellen Stutzman, WGA’s Director of Research and Public Policy congratulated her team:

Westworld producer Dominic Mitchell thanked the WGA for fighting on behalf of all writers:

Excellent to hear a deal was made. Immense gratitude to @WGAWest, the tireless negotiation committee and staff. Thank you! #wgaunity pic.twitter.com/OkntJFvYnK — Dominic Mitchell (@DomMitchell) May 2, 2017

Actor Brad James, whose credits include The Fallen and For Better or Worse, said:

Ok good… ✊

Apparently, reality tv resulting from the last one… created easily manipulated voters…🤔#WGA #WritersStrike https://t.co/rns5ThIzcI — Brad James (@MrBradJames) May 2, 2017

Meanwhile, Max Landis quipped: