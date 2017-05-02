Shortly after the WGA and AMPTP announced a last minute deal after a long, and at times rocky, day of negotations, Hollywood breathed a heavy sigh of relief. At nearly 1am PST, the two sides of the table reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year film and TV contract, bringing the prospect of another crippling writer’s strike (the last WGA strike in 2007 went on for 100 days) to an end. The agreement is expected to save WGA’s health plan and provide more money and protections for writers of short-order TV shows, according to Deadline’s David Robb and Dominic Patten.
Writers were quick to take to Twitter to share their thoughts, many using the hashtag #wgaunity.
House of Cards creator Beau Willimon, who served on the WGA negotiating committee, said chairs and staff were “exemplary” in talks:
The Hunger Games and Captain Phillips writer Billy Ray said:
Meanwhile, Timeless creator Shawn Ryan said:
Community creator Dan Harmon joked:
Hannibal and Hawaii Five-O writer Helen Shang pointed to tension in the negotiation room this evening:
Supergirl writer Paula Yoo said:
Black list creator Franklin Leonard congratulated the negotiating committee:
TV writer Becky Kirsch (Dracula, Mind Games) added:
Ellen Stutzman, WGA’s Director of Research and Public Policy congratulated her team:
Westworld producer Dominic Mitchell thanked the WGA for fighting on behalf of all writers:
Actor Brad James, whose credits include The Fallen and For Better or Worse, said:
Meanwhile, Max Landis quipped:
No Comments