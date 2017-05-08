Lisa Joy, co-creator/executive producer and co-showrunner of HBO’s Westworld, has re-upped her overall deal with Warner Bros TV, the studio behind the breakout drama series.

Joy co-created and co-showruns Westworld — based on the 1973 Michael Crichton movie — with writer-director Jonathan Nolan, who also is under an overall deal at WBTV. Joy serves as president of production at the married duo’s Kilter Films company, which produces Westworld alongside J.J. Abrams’s Bad Robot and WBTV. Joy and Nolan have landed a Critics’ Choice award, along with Golden Globe, PGA and WGA award nominations for the sci-fi drama, which is prepping its second season.

On the feature side, Joy is writing the high-profile Battlestar Galactica feature adaptation for Universal Pictures. Her 2013 Black List script Reminiscence was one of the biggest spec sales of that year.

Joy began her writing career on Bryan Fuller’s cult ABC dramedy Pushing Daisies, sharing in the show’s WGA Award nomination. She later served as a co-producer on Matt Nix’s long-running USA series Burn Notice. She is repped by WME and attorney Michael Schenkman.