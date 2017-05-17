Wendi McLendon-Covey, one of the stars of ABC’s The Goldbergs — just renewed for another two seasons after being a staple of the network’s comedy block for several years — comes to chat with me for this week’s edition of my Deadline interview series The Actor’s Side.

Michael Buckner/Deadline

The actress, who has had much success in TV comedies like Reno 911, Rules Of Engagement and others, really connects as the real-life Beverly Goldberg, who is based on series creator Adam Goldberg’s actual mother. McLendon-Covey talks about meeting her counterpart for the first time only after she had already shot several episodes, and she also describes how great it is to return to the era of the ’80s every week in this hit show.

But first, we discuss how she broke into the business despite having no encouragement from her parents at the time; why she loves to go on auditions even if the prospect of getting work is hopeless; her time in The Groundlings and how it led to having the part of Rita in the movie smash Bridesmaids (written for her by fellow Groundlings Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo); as well as taking on a real-life dramatic role in the upcoming Felt, the story of infamous Watergate “Deep Throat” Mark Felt — played, she says sensationally, by Liam Neeson.

Twice nominated for Critics’ Choice TV Awards in 2014 and 2016 for her turn as Beverly Goldberg, you can watch our very lively conversation above.