As political journalists take a bit of a breather with President Trump on foreign soil, History has seized on the opportunity to make a headline of its own. The cable channel has ordered Watergate, what it calls the “definitive” documentary series about the scandal and cover-up that forced President Richard Nixon out of office.

Produced and directed by Oscar winner Charles Ferguson (Inside Job), the series will look into the granddaddy of American disgraces that started with the bungled 1972 break-in at the Democratic National Committee offices at the Watergate complex in D.C. and ended with the only presidential resignation in U.S. history. The program also will touch on topics including Vietnam, the unrest of the 1960s, a near World War, the opening of China and the moment when an unlikely group of heroes from both political parties band together and bring down the White House and send more than 40 people to jail

“The Watergate investigation transfixed America and the entire world for two years,” said Paul Buccieri, President of A+E Studios and A+E Networks Portfolio Group, parent company of History. “Forty-five years later, this epic story continues to fascinate. From the corrupt politicians to the tenacious special prosecutors, judges and journalists, the scandal is replete with heroes and villains alike.”