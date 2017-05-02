Nominations for the 2017 Tony Awards are being announced today on CBS This Morning, beginning at approximately 8:30 AM ET. This is the moment producers have been losing sleep over for days. Blockbusters like the Hello, Dolly! revival with Bette Midler and new shows like Dear Evan Hansen will find out who they’re up against in the final stretch of the season – will it be War Paint? Come From Away? Natasha Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812? And weak plays and musicals hoping for a Tony boost find out whether they will make it to the June 11 CBS telecast of the awards.

This morning marks the opening salvo in six weeks of Oscar-style ad campaigns across social media, radio, TV and print. Stay with Deadline today for complete analysis of who comes out on the inside track and which shows will close the 2016-2017 Broadway season as also-rans.

Watch the live stream above.