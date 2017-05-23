On a night of finales across many of the networks, specials and The Bachelorette (1.8/7) debut on ABC, it was an end and a beginning for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs on Monday. With a 129-115 win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, the Bay Area team are heading to the NBA Finals for the third year in a row.

Facing either current champions the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Boston Celtics on June 1, depending who wins the Eastern Conference finals, the Warriors win snagged a 4.2 in metered market results last night for ESPN. While down 16% from what the final game of the Eastern Conference finals scored last May 27, the strong delivering Western Conference finals have been an overall winner for the Disney-owned sports cabler with a 4.7 MM rating over the Warriors four-game sweep. That’s up 7% from what the six-game Cavs winning Eastern Conference finals drew in 2016 for ESPN.

In fact, with ESPN cleaning up on cable and ABC winning among adults 18-49 on broadcast with a 1.8/7 rating, Monday was a good night for Disney. It was also a good night for some of Rachel Lindsay’s suitors on the 9 – 11 PM Season 14 premiere of The Bachelorette. However, compared to Season 13’s May 23, 2016 debut, last night’s Bachelorette stumbled 10% in the key demo. That was coming off a rising Dancing With The Stars (1.8/7), which was up 20% from last week. The most watched show of Monday with 10.39 million tuning in, DWTS wraps up its latest season tonight with a two and a half hour finale.

Also heading towards a Season 12 finale tonight, The Voice (1.9/7) was up a tenth from the final numbers of its May 15 results. The top rated show of Monday, the NBC singing competition was down a tenth from the first night of its comparable Season 10 finale on May 23 last year. The return of sorts of Running Wild With Bear Grylls (0.9/3) was down 18% from its comparable August 1, 2016 show.

Over on the CW, Supergirl (0.6/3) and Jane The Virgin (0.4/1) ended their second and third seasons last night. The former was up 20% in the demo from last week for its highest rated episode since March 27 while the wedding bells filled latter was up two-tenths compared to its May 15 show. Finale to finale, last night’s Supergirl was expectedly down 33% from the end of its CBS airing Season 1 on April 18, 2016. In a rare result this year, Jane’s Season 3 ender is even right now with its Season 2 finale of May 16, 2016.

On a non-finale FOX, Gotham (1.0/4) was up a tenth while Lucifer (0.8/3) was even with last week. Also finale free, CBS saw its Princess Diana: Her Life, Her Death, the Truth (0.8/3) special match Lucifer for the second lowest rated Big 4 offering of the night. The lowest rated Big 4 show of Monday was 10 PM’s The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special (0.7/3). The sing-along effort from James Corden and his famous friend was down 22% among the 18-49s from its Emmy winning 2016 offering – but it was up 1% in viewers to 4.23 million.