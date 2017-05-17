Going straight for the old-school cliffhanger, NCIS (1.4/6) ended its 14th season last night as a slew of series wrapped their seasons and the Golden State Warriors thrashed the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA playoffs on ESPN.

Snagging a 4.3 in metered market results, the Warriors’ 136-100 victory in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals could have been a big loss for the sports cabler. Instead, last night’s game was steady with ESPN’s airing of the comparable May 19, 2o16 Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals when Cleveland beat Toronto Raptors 108-89. Tuesday’s Warriors blowout dipped just 2% in MM ratings from that Cavs’ win last year. With the Bay Area team leading the series 2-0, Game 3 is Saturday in San Antonio.

Back in the Big 4’s court, Tuesday saw not just NCIS, but NCIS: New Orleans (1.1/4), Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (0.7/3), Chicago Fire (1.3/4), newbie and now-canceled Imaginary Mary (0.8/3), Fresh Off The Boat (1.0/4), American Housewife (1.2/4) and The Middle (1.3/6) all end their seasons. It also saw another win overall for today’s Upfront presenting CBS with a 1.3/5 rating and 11.02 million viewers.

However, even though it was the second highest rated show on primetime after The Voice (1.5/7), last night was not a winner for the Mark Harmon-led procedural. Even with its May 9 show, last night’s NCIS Season 14 finale hit a season ender low for the series. The 8 PM broadcast fell a harsh 46% among adults 18-49 from the Season 13 ender of last year. Up 30% in the demo from the Season 12 finale, that Season 13 May 17, 2016 ender saw the exit of original cast member and now Bull star Michael Weatherly as Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo.

Speaking of Bull (1.2/5), the show was the same as last week, while NCIS: NOLA was up a tenth. Compared to last year, the latter spinoff was down 38% among the 18-49s from its Season 2 finale of May 17 last year at 9 PM.

Among ABC’s finales, S.H.I.E.L.D. was last in its 10 PM time slot behind NOLA and the Season 5 ender of the renewed Chicago Fire, which was up a tenth from last week but down 24% from its Season 4 finale. For the Marvel spy show, the demo ratings were the same as its May 9 show but took a demo trim of 13% from last year’s two-hour Season 3 ender, when it faced pretty much the same competition.

ABC also saw newbies American Housewife and the now canned Imaginary Mary even and down a tenth from last week respectively. Closing out their eighth and third seasons, The Middle and Fresh Off The Boat were up a tenth and even with their May 9 shows. Looking finale-to finale, the former was down 19% from its Season 7 ender of May 18, 2016, a Wednesday, while the latter declined 17%.

On a finale free night on Fox, a double shot of Brooklyn Nine-Nine at 8 PM (0.7/3) and 8:30 PM (0.6/3) was the same as last week as was 9 PM’s Prison Break (0.9/4). The CW saw The Flash (0.9/4) trip down a tenth to match a series low in fast affiliates while iZombie (0.3/1) was the same as last week’s final numbers, which were adjusted down a tenth.

NBC had the highest rated show of Tuesday in The Voice but the competition show hit a bit of a bum note, with a 12% decline from the final numbers of May 9, which saw an adjusted up a tenth. Back-to-back Great News at 9 PM (0.7/3) and 9:30 PM (0.6/3) were both down a tenth from last week’s doubleheader.

The CBS Upfronts presentation kicks off around 1 PM LA time