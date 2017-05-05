Here’s the teaser trailer for Warning Shot, a dramatic indie that marks the feature directorial debut of Dustin Fairbanks (no, not that family) and stars David Spade, with the script by 2011 Nicholl fellowship quarterfinalist Breanne Mattson. The film is not a remake of the 1967 film. Warning Shot stars Bruce Dern, James Earl Jones, Tammy Blanchard, Guillermo Diaz, Onata Aprile, Frank Whaley and Dwight Henry in the story of a single mom (Blanchard) who inherits a farmhouse from her grandfather. Trouble stars when a family business rival (Spade) sends armed men to take the water rights to the farm’s creek by force. Ross Otterman, Spero Stamboulis and Will Wallace are producing the drama. There is no distribution yet but they are said to be in negotiations with one now. Executive Producers are D.J. Dodd and Aimee Ng. Future Proof Films was the production company. It appears that Fairbanks has not been signed for representation yet. Take a look above.