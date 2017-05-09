Warner Bros is making more changes in its executive film ranks under Toby Emmerich, the newish President and Chief Content Officer of Warner Bros Pictures Group. Deadline has learned that longtime WB exec Kevin McCormick is returning to the studio in an executive production capacity. Known as a steady hand, he worked under the Bob Daly-Terry Semel and exited to return to producing in October 2009 staying on the Warners lot. His producing credits range from Saturday Night Fever to Gangster Squad.

The news comes the same day our sister publication Variety reported that EVP Development and Production Courtenay Valenti is being promoted to production president. Warner Bros declined comment on both execs.

Valenti and Jon Berg were both promoted to EVP Development and Production by Greg Silverman after the departures of Lynn Harris and Sarah Schechter in March 2014. Emmerich took over the top job in December after Silverman exited.

Warner Bros has struggled with a string of low-performing movies in the past year or so outside the DC franchise movies. Next up is Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword from Village Roadshow/RatPac which premiered last night and hits theaters this weekend.