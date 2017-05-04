French film industry veteran Olivier Snanoudj has been promoted to SVP Theatrical Distribution, Warner Bros Entertainment France. Snanoudj joined Warner in 2007 and was named VP of Theatrical Distribution in 2009. He previously was Chief Executive of exhibitors org, the Fédération Nationale des Cinémas Français. Under Snanoudj’s distribution leadership, Warner has broken records at the French box office and has seen the continued success of the Harry Potter franchise, and launched Fantastic Beasts. His tenure has also included films from directors Christopher Nolan and Clint Eastwood, and Best Picture Oscar winners The Artist and Spotlight. WB France President Iris Knobloch said today, “Olivier’s well-deserved promotion reflects his exceptional dedication, expertise and consistent industry-leading success over many years. He is highly respected across the industry, with a reputation for promoting business excellence. His passion for film, his innovative distribution strategies, his deep industry knowledge and partnerships have all been instrumental in transforming our business.” Snanoudj is also President of the Syndicat Franco-Américain de la Cinématographie and Vice President of the French film distributors federation (FNDF).

Sky Sky 1 has ordered a second season of Sky Original Production Jamestown — before the first season has debuted. The Carnival Films series charts the early days of the first British settlers as they embark on new lives in America. Season 1 begins airing on Friday in the UK. The eight-part second installment will again be written by Bill Gallagher (Lark Rise To Candleford, The Paradise) and will see the ensemble cast, led by Naomi Battrick, Sophie Rundle and Niamh Walsh return for more 17th-century adventures. Principal photography starts in June. Carnival’s Gareth Neame, Nigel Marchant and Richard Fell are exec producers and the series is distributed by NBCUniversal International Distribution.