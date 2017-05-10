“We cannot help them and kill them at the same time,” says Brad Pitt’s super confident general in this new trailer for Netflix’s fact-based, absurdist War Machine. “It just ain’t humanly possible.”

Inspired by the book The Operators: The Wild & Terrifying Inside Story of America’s War in Afghanistan by the late journalist Michael Hastings, the Netflix original movie stars Pitt (who also produces) as General Glen McMahon, described by Netflix as “a man caught up in a modern-day war machine that keeps on churning, seemingly to no end.”

Also starring: Emory Cohen, RJ Cyler, Topher Grace, Anthony Michael Hall, Anthony Hayes, John Magaro, Scoot McNairy, Will Poulter, Alan Ruck, Lakeith Stanfield, Josh Stewart, Meg Tilly, Tilda Swinton and Sir Ben Kingsley.

Written and directed by David Michôd (Animal Kingdom), War Machine tells the tale of the general so cocksure of himself he couldn’t keep his mouth shut – even when talking to a reporter for the story that would bring him down.

Joining Pitt in producing are Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Ian Bryce, with James W. Skotchdopole and Sarah Esberg aboard as executive producers.

War Machine will be released globally on Netflix and in select New York and Los Angeles theaters on May 26, 2017.

Take a look at the new trailer above.