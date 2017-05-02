Broad Green Pictures action comedy Villa Capri is moving from August 25 to November 22, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Pic directed by Ron Shelton stars Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones and Rene Russo and pic’s new date rhymes with Villa Capri‘s holiday theme.

Villa Capri follows Duke (Freeman), who is the freewheeling manager of a luxury Palm Springs retirement resort. He spends his days golfing, playing poker and picking up single ladies until Leo (Jones), a former military man, arrives as the new alpha male. They put the charm on their regional director Suzie (Russo), who is investigating improper finances at the resort. But she gets kidnapped in conjunction with some bad guys from Duke’s past, forcing Jones & Morgan’s characters to work together.

On its new date, Villa Capri comes up against Disney/Pixar’s Coco. On Black Friday, there’s a number of specialty releases including Weinstein Co’s Mary Magdalene, Sony Pictures Classics’ Call Me By Your Name and Focus Features’ Darkest Hour.