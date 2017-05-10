ABC News is bolstering its coverage in South Florida, adding Victor Oquendo as a Miami-based correspondent. Oquendo moves to ABC News from affiliate WPLG-TV.

ABC News President James Goldston announced the hire in a note to staff:

I’m pleased to announce that Victor Oquendo is joining ABC News as a Miami-based correspondent starting in July.

He joins us from our great affiliate WPLG, where he has spent almost a decade as a reporter and currently anchors their weekday evening newscasts.

A versatile journalist, Victor has covered some of the biggest stories in South Florida. He helped lead WPLG’s reporting when the United States restored diplomatic relations with Cuba, traveling to the island to cover Pope Francis’ and President Obama’s visits. Last year, Victor tracked Hurricane Matthew up the East Coast, offering gripping live reports from the field as well as powerful interviews with those whose homes were devastated by the storm. While in Brazil reporting on the World Cup, Victor’s most impactful stories didn’t come from inside the stadiums – he interviewed residents from the hillsides who shared their frustration that the cash-strapped country was using its funds to host the tournament and the Olympics.

Victor knows Miami and the region intimately. He grew up in Miami and caught the reporting bug early. He would tag along with his parents to work – both of whom worked at Univision, where his mother still co-anchors “Aqui y Ahora.” He also graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in broadcast journalism.

I’m excited for Victor to bring his considerable talents and his true depth of knowledge to our reporting.

Please join me in welcoming him to ABC News.

James