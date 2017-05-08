Viceland has set its summer lineup with premiere dates for its new and returning series.

Up first among new series premieres is American Boyband (working title), which debuts June 8 at 10:30 PM. It stars Kevin Abstract, front-man of the Brockhampton collective – a group of young musicians and artists (self-described as an all-American boy band) who met on a Kanye West fan forum — and accompanies them on their first headlining tour across North America.

What Would Diplo Do?, its first scripted comedy series starring James Van Der Beek as a fictionalized version of international DJ superstar Diplo, premieres August 3 at 10 PM. Van Der Beek and Diplo executive produce alongside Diplo’s long-time manager Kevin Kusatsu and music video helmer Brandon Dermer. Van Der Beek will also serve as showrunner, Dermer will direct. It will be followed by Nuts + Bolts at 10:30 PM, which stars musician, designer, record and TV producer Tyler, the Creator. And new documentary series The Last Shot premieres August 8 at 10 PM. It follows the lives of American and Mexican basketball players whose careers have been derailed, as they travel south of the border in search of one last opportunity to make a living playing the game they love.

Returning series premieres include season 2 of States of Undress with Hailey Gates which debuts June 6 at 10 PM; Huang’s World returns June 28 at 10 PM; King of the Road, Thrasher Magazine’s annual scavenger hunt returns June 8 at 9 PM; and the new season of Party Legends debuts June 8 at 10 PM.