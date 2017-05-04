Just over a month after BET’s Head of Original Programming disputed that she had left the Viacom owned channel, Zola Mashariki has hit the media giant with a gender discrimination and wrongful termination lawsuit amidst claims of a “misogynistic culture.”

Claims and accusations that Viacom were quick to push back against today, as its latest financial report came out.

“These claims misrepresent the facts and are without merit,” a spokesperson for the Sumner Redstone controlled company said in a statement today against Mashariki’s May 3 jury seeking filing. “We strongly deny any allegation of wrongdoing and we intend to respond to the specific allegations in the course of legal proceedings. At Viacom and BET, we take the health and well-being of our employees very seriously and we are committed to fostering an inclusive, diverse workplace that supports the success of all employees.”

That is certainly the polar opposite of how the breast cancer-battling ex-executive sees the situation at BET and its corporate parent – both when she was there and the way she was treated when it was announced on March 30 that Mashariki has been pink-slipped while still on medical leave for her condition.

“Defendants’ conduct has been deliberate, willful, oppressive, malicious, fraudulent, and conducted in callous disregard of Ms. Mashariki’s rights, entitling her to punitive damages,” says the 39-page filing made Wednesday in federal court in California (read it here). “The decision to defame Ms. Mashariki was made, approved, and ratified by officers and managing agents of Defendants Viacom and BET, including Defendant Stephen Hill, BET CEO Debra Lee, and SVP and Associate General Counsel Amy Dow,” it adds.

Viacom, BET and now departed BET president Hill are all named as defendants in the wide-raging damages, back and forward pay, benefits and injunctive relief seeking 18-count complaint. Mashariki also wants the court make an order requiring “Defendants Viacom and BET to initiate and implement programs that (i) remedy the hostile work environment at BET; (ii) ensure prompt, remedial action regarding all claims of harassment; and (iii) eliminate the continuing effects of the discrimination and retaliatory practices described herein.”

A successful 15-year Fox Searchlight vet, Mashariki joined BET in early 2015 to lead its programming slate. While “so successful, it was scary,” as the filing quotes BET’s head of sales Louis Carr, Mashariki suffered a stumble when she was diagnosed with “early breast cancer” in late 2016. The exec says she worked at BET up until February 6 this year when she began a medical leave. Subsequently, Mashariki was told she had a more severe form of the disease and would need more treatment and a “longer” medical leave – something BET was not seemingly very supportive of.

“With neither evidence nor cause, the Company questioned the validity of her diagnosis, interfered with her short-term disability request, prevented members of her team from contacting her, and deliberately damaged her reputation,” the complaint alleges. “When Ms. Mashariki was at her weakest moment, Viacom, BET, and Defendant Hill escalated their retaliation against her, proffering that due to her disability, she could no longer represent BET.”

Which brings us to yesterday’s not unexpected legal action.

“Ms. Mashariki now seeks legal redress from a jury for the many violations of her civil rights,” the filing states. “Specifically, Ms. Mashariki seeks to remedy the gender discrimination and harassment she witnessed and experienced at BET, magnified because she is a woman of color, and the retaliation she was subjected to when she complained; to remedy the discrimination and retaliation she faced after taking protected medical leave; to remedy the fact that the Company paid Ms. Mashariki less than male comparators for substantially similar work; to reinstate her standing at the Company; to remedy the Company’s subversion of Ms. Mashariki’s rights under her employment contract; and to remedy the defamation to which Defendants subjected her.”

Despite their hard refuting of the allegations in Mashariki’s complaint, Viacom have not said when they will be filing a formal response.

Going for a national presence, Mashariki is represented by a team of lawyers from Oakland’s Medina Orthwein LLP, and the D.C. and San Fran offices of Sanford Heisler Sharp LLP.